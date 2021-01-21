Wise words from celebrities to keep the Covid-19 blues at bay

Johannesburg – They are talented. They are beautiful. They are fit and their smiles brighten up our TV screens.

We asked two of South Africa’s favourite actresses to tell us what keeps them looking good physically and how do they cope with the stress of Covid-19.

Reality star and actress Bianca Le Grange admits she is more gentle with herself after being infected with Covid-19 twice.

“I now rest a lot more and swim, garden and hike,” says Le Grange.

She also listens to inspirational speakers, especially when she is feeling anxious about the global pandemic.

The virus has claimed over 30 000 lives in SA. South African Film and Television Awards winner for best actress and best support actress winner Kgomotso Christopher does not leave her home without her stylish sunglasses.

She can’t live without her strip lashes either, she says, while flashing her famous dazzling smile.

The talented beauty admits that she does not bombard herself with minute- by-minute Covid news stats and or fake news.

“I prefer to read academic and researched- based articles or opinion pieces to inform myself. I find that the night time is the most stressful part of our Covid life. So, my bedtime routine ends with a cup of chamomile tea,” she says.

