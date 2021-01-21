E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Wise words from celebrities to keep the Covid-19 blues at bay

By SUNDAY WORLD
Kgomotso Christopher.

Johannesburg – They are talented. They are beautiful. They are fit and their smiles brighten up our TV screens.

We asked two of South Africa’s favourite actresses to tell us what keeps them looking good physically and how do they cope with the stress of Covid-19.

Reality star and actress Bianca Le Grange admits she is more gentle with herself after being infected with Covid-19 twice.


“I now rest a lot more and swim, garden and hike,” says Le Grange.

She also listens to inspirational speakers, especially when she is feeling anxious about the global pandemic.

The virus has claimed over 30 000 lives in SA. South African Film and Television Awards winner for best actress and best support actress winner Kgomotso Christopher does not leave her home without her stylish sunglasses.

She can’t live without her strip lashes either, she says, while flashing her famous dazzling smile.

The talented beauty admits that she does not bombard herself with minute- by-minute Covid news stats and or fake news.

“I prefer to read academic and researched- based articles or opinion pieces to inform myself. I find that the night time is the most stressful part of our Covid life. So, my bedtime routine ends with a cup of chamomile tea,” she says.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Radio stars grateful for the gift of life

Johannesburg - Radio personalities Kenny Maistry and Iman Rappetti, who have both survived Covid-19, revealed just how close they came to death. Rappetti took to...
Read more
Breaking News

Make-up artist to the stars Nomsa Sasa Madida shares a few of her secrets with us

Johannesburg - As you know Covid is on everybody’s lips, we are anxious as family members are buried weekly. It’s a horrible time but we...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.