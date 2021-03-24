Wits introduces philanthropy degree

Johannesburg – Wits has broken new ground with the launch of a qualification in philanthropy and fundraising, a first of its kind in Africa.

The postgraduate diploma in management in the field of African philanthropy and resource mobilisation will be offered by the Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (Capsi) at Wits Business School.

The university said the launch of the qualification follows years of planning and collaboration with Inyathelo: the South African Institute for Advancement to professionalise this sector with the support of the organisation’s funders and partners.

The diploma requires one year of full-time study comprising six core courses and a choice of three electives. The topics include organising and managing resource mobilisation; measuring and reporting performance for not-for-profit organisations; marketing and communications; working with communities and ethical leadership. The electives cover areas such as philanthropy and fundraising in African educational institutions.

Executive director of Inyathelo Nazeema Mohamed said the launch of the diploma was a proud moment for Inyathelo. “We have high hopes for the graduates.

They will receive the training, capacity building and strong networks that will stand them in good stead to address the many educational and development challenges we must overcome to build a more egalitarian, productive and healthy society,” said Mohamed.

Inyathelo is a non-profit trust founded in 2001.

It partnered with Capsi in 2019 to discuss the professionalisation of the field of fundraising and grant management and to review the integration of theory with practice.

Bhekinkosi Moyo, the adjunct professor and director of Capsi, said the diploma provides a comprehensive overview of the complex world of grant-making and grant-seeking.

“It allows students to understand the thinking that shapes resource mobilisation and donor decision-making. It also suits those leaning more towards academia and research, as they can continue their studies to doctoral level at Capsi,” said Moyo.

Prospective students have until the end of May to apply.

Admission requirements are a bachelor’s degree at NQF 7. Working experience will be considered in exceptional cases.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo