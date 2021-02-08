E-edition
Woman, 22, arrested for allegedly killing partner

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg- A 22-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her boyfriend at a farm near Smithfield in the Free State.

After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the deceased in the chest.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound to the chest. Medics pronounced the man dead on arrival.


“We are very concerned about the prevailing violence of people while under the influence of liquor.

“We urge our people to socialise without any violent behaviour, as eventually someone has to pay with his or her life,” the Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Baile Motswenyane, said.

The suspect will make her first appearance before the Smithfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

– SAnews.gov.za

