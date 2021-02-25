Woman arrested for conspiracy to kill ex-husband

Johannesburg – The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation members arrested a 35-year-old woman on Wednesday, in Thohoyandou for allegedly plotting to murder her ex-husband.

The Hawks received a tip-off about the plot and kept an observation which led to the apprehension of the suspect after she withdrew R10 000 meant as deposit to pay the hitman.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 26 February 2021 for conspiracy to commit murder.

