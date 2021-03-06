Yanga takes big blow to his WBC world title ambition on the chin

Johannesburg – South Africa’s fast-rising boxing sensation Yanga Sigqibo has taken on the chin the disappointment of being dropped from his World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight world title challenge.

Sigqibo, a reigning World Boxing Organisation (WBO) intercontinental junior bantamweight titleholder, will now focus on the WBO route after his dream fight did not materialise.

The East London-based camp was approached by the WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali’s team for the WBC interim title defence.

The fight was scheduled for March 13 in France. Sigqibo’s manager, Lonki Witbooi, said they received the official notice at exactly eight weeks before the fight.

The fight was then called off six weeks before the fight date.

There was a change of plans because the Frenchman decided to defend against mandatory challenger Nonito Donaire.

The two bantamweight kingpins were supposed to lock horns in December.

The championship contest did not take place because Oubaali tested positive for Covid-19 in October.

Witbooi said his charge has taken it on the chin that Oubaali has opted for mandatory defence.

“Yanga took it well because there was not much that had been invested in terms of training for the fight when it was called off.

“Another reason he is okay with it is that he is number two in WBO ratings at junior bantamweight and still stands a good chance to challenge for the world title.

“We did not lose anything, instead we were grabbing an opportunity of a lifetime that was presented to us at bantamweight,” said Witbooi.

“We were disappointed, but not as much as we would have been if we had been informed while we were deep into preparations. So, it was not as bad as it could have been.”

The young boxing manager said their company, Rumble Africa Promotions, is working around the clock to get the youngster an elimination bout for the WBO junior bantamweight belt held by Japanese four-weight world champion Kazuto Loka.

“Our promotion is still pushing for the elimination title bout for Yanga and we are hoping to hear the outcome soon,” he said.

Though the 25-year-old fighter from Duncan Village in East London is an international campaigner, Witbooi said it would be an added advantage if the elimination title fight was held in SA.

By Malibongwe Bhido

