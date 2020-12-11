You can now replace your FNB card at Clicks stores

Johannesburg – FNB and Clicks have expanded their partnership to help FNB Easy Pay As You Use and FNB Easy Smart Option account holders to replace lost or stolen bank cards in more than 400 Clicks stores across South Africa.

This gives FNB Easy customers another convenient channel to replace their bank cards, in addition to FNB branches.

The initiative expands FNB and Clicks’ strategic partnership which initially began via eBucks Rewards, the best loyalty programme for in Financial Services for the second year in a row.

Since April 2020, FNB and RMB Private Bank customers have been earning up to 15% back in eBucks on purchases when they shop in-store or online at Clicks using their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank cards. In addition, FNB customers who are over 60 years old can double their eBucks earn every Wednesday when they shop at Clicks.

FNB Easy CEO, Philani Potwana said, “The expansion of our partnership affirms what we stand for, which is to offer our customers simple, real and affordable help. We continue to do this through accessible everyday channels as they do their daily shopping. The combination of our nation-wide branch network and Clicks’ extensive retail footprint allows us to help customers with ease and convenience to replace their lost or stolen FNB cards while shopping at their nearest Clicks.”

“Our current partnership has yielded great benefits and savings for our customers. This expansion will help us to remain committed in providing more value, convenience and rewards for our customers,” said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer.

In recent years, FNB has pioneered several convenient solutions to help customers make use of affordable, safer and easy payment methods. The adoption of digital payments alternatives continues to gain momentum; however, physical cards remain very important for customers.

When a customer purchases their FNB Easy replacement bank card at a Clicks store, they can link and activate their card using Cellphone Banking. To activate the card via Cellphone Banking, the customer can use any mobile device to dial *120*321#; enter in their secure PIN to follow the easy steps.

Customers are encouraged to continue to remain vigilant and keep their cards and PIN safe and not share with anyone.

“While the card replacement option via Clicks is initially only available to FNB Easy Pay As You Use and FNB Easy Smart Option account holders, we are always looking for ways to extend benefits to all FNB customers including those utilising our no monthly account fee FNB Easy Zero account,” Potwana concluded.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD