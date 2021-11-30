Youth unemployment in SA reaches a record high 66.5%

Johannesburg- The youth unemployment rate in South Africa, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, hit a new record high of 66.5%, as the country’s jobless rate crisis deepens.

The broader unemployment rate also soared to a record 34.9% in the third quarter of the year, up from 34.4% in the prior quarter, data from Statistics South Africa shows.

The expanded definition of unemployment, including people who have stopped looking for work, was at 46.6% in the quarter under review, up from 44.4% in the second quarter.

Second quarter’s dismal unemployment data was the highest jobless rate since comparable data began in 2008.

“Compared to a year ago, total employment decreased by 409 000 persons.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 17,0% (1,1 million), while the number of persons who were not economically active decreased by 0,7% (124 000),” Stats SA said.

