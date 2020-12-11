Zambia national football team coach Milutin Sredojevic in court for sexual assault

Johannesburg – Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic (51), appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on sexual assault charges earlier today.

It is alleged that earlier this week on Monday (7 December) during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, (NPA) Regional spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Division, he allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts.

It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who in turned warned Sredojevic not to do it again, the NPA said.

It is believed that later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.

He was granted R10 000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD