Zambia national football team coach Milutin Sredojevic’s case postponed for trial

Johannesburg – Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic (51), briefly appeared in the New Brighton Regional Court on charges of sexual assault earlier this morning.

His matter was postponed for trial to 25 and 26 May 2021 at the New Law Court.

His R10 000 bail was extended.

It is alleged that on Monday 07 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee. He allegedly said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts.

It is alleged she complained about his conduct and her boss warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

Also read: Zambia national football team coach Milutin Sredojevic back in court for sexual assault

Later on that day the lady again went to deliver coffee at same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD