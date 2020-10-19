Secret is out, actress Zikhona Sodlaka is preggies

By Theo Nyhaba

There is a baby boom happening in celebrity circles right now. Top actress Zikhona Sodlaka and her lover, who is also an actor, are said to be pregnant and are keeping their baby news a secret.

Though the couple has not yet commented on the happy news, Sunday World can reveal that Zikhona is preggies.

The glowing mother-to be was spotted in Hyde Park mall looking fabulously pregnant.

A source close to Sodlaka says she is over the moon and cannot wait to give birth.

The pregnancy has been kept hush hush and those close to her indicate that the directors are also making sure that she does not show her tummy on TV.

This, the sources indicate, was being done to protect Sodlaka and the baby, and to give her an opportunity to announce the news herself publicly.

“Being a mother has always been Zikhona’s dream but work commitments and not finding the right person to father her baby was a big problem for her.

“She is over the moon. She kept her pregnancy a secret because she did not want to bring bad luck on the pregnancy,” said one of her close friends.

The actress is also believed to be planning a photo shoot of her baby bump to announce the news in style. Her close friends said she will be doing the shoot next week and was just waiting to finish shooting some of her scenes in an upcoming drama, earmarked for one of

the top broadcasters.

“Zikhona is in good spirits and she had also been working on baby shoot concepts for her fans, which she intends to publish on her social media pages.”

Sodlaka had not responded to questions at the time of going to print. Her friends said she was too busy shooting and had opted not to spoil the surprise by responding to questions.

