Ralph Mupita takes over as MTN boss

MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network today appointed its chief financial officer (CFO) Ralph Mupita as its new group CEO (GCEO) and president, replacing the outgoing Rob Shuter.

MTN in a statement said the appointment of Mupita followed an extensive executive search. Mupita will take over MTN’s top post from next month.

MTN chairperson Mcebisi Jonas said Shuter will assist the incoming CEO until his fixed contrat lapses next year.

“After a rigorous and extensive search process, the Board and I are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the GCEO position. We want to thank Rob for his contribution to MTN Group and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Jonas said.

Mupita said: “leading a business with MTN Group’s history, scale and socio-economic impact, is a privilege and honour, and I look forward to working with the group boardand executive committee to driving growth and unlocking value for shareholders and broaderstakeholders”.

Mupita who last year won CFO of the year award takes as MTN is disinvesting from the Middle East and focusing on its African operations.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo