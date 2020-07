The mystery surrounding the untimely death of Zindzi Mandela has been solved. Zindzi ‘s son, Zondwa ,has announced that his mother tested positive for COVID-19.

Zindzi, who served as South Africa’s Ambassador to Denmark, died on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

Zondwa announced the news on SABC on Wednesday evening.

He said Zindzi, whose autopsy results were still outstanding, will be buried this coming Friday.

Ngwako Malatji