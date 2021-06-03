Zodwa – the undertaker – vows she will bury you, literally

Johannesburg – From dancing on stages in racy attire to farming eggs and now in the death business, Zodwa Wabantu is spreading her wings.

The star, whose real name is Zodwa Libram, announced through her Instagram page that she is venturing into the burial industry with Zodwa Wabantu Undertakers.

“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build [that] all are in my name. Registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again, I won’t stop … Ngizokungcwaba mina (I will bury you),” wrote the socialite.

Her drive to sell live chickens and eggs was born during the Covid-19 lockdown last year as a means to survive while the entertainment industry was shut down.

Somaya Stockenstroom