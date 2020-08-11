Breaking News

Zodwa Wabantu lashes out at Ben 10 claiming she opened case of fraud against him

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Social butterfly and dance queen, Zodwa Wabantu, claims she has opened a case of fraud against her Ben 10 Vusi Buthelezi.

In a short video clip posted on her Instagram page, Zodwa Wabantu claims Vusi used her name fraudulently to acquire an endorsement car from Audi and that the police are on his tail.

But the cougar has been criticized as a bitter ex by the public because she posted the video a few hours after Vusi posted pictures of him and his new beautiful bae, with the caption, “Happy Women’s Day Queen”, enjoying a meal at an undisclosed restaurant.


Born Zodwa Rebecca Libram, Zodwa Wabantu, says she has put out a reward for the person who can handover Vusi over to her or the police station.

She said she couldn’t believe that Vusi would hurt her as she bought him a R20 000 cellphone, an R18000 watch, expensive sneakers and Polo T-shirt when they were still lovers.

“Vusi, I’m not scared of you, I was f$&ng you,  the police are looking for you and anyone who sees this fraudster….I can’t believe that I was f&$ng a fraudster,” she said.

