Zondo to open criminal case against Zuma for dumping commission

By Aubrey Mothombeni
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 20: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture at Parktown on August 20, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The commission was established to inquire, investigate and make recommendations into any and all allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector. On the first day of the commission it was revealed that, former President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and the Gupta family are all implicated in the so alleged state capture corruption. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

Deputy Chief Justice and State Capture Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo has opened a criminal case against former President Jacob Zuma for staging a walkout from the state capture commission hearing during his appearance last week.

Zuma left the commission before the hearing could be officially adjourned after his recusal application against Zondo was dismissed by the Deputy Chief Justice.

The former president had claimed that Zondo was biased against him, and refused to appear before the commission stating that Zondo must first recuse himself.


However, Zuma’s stunt has backfired, and now could face arrest for undermining the work of the commission.

In a statement issued on Monday, Zondo indicated that he has also referred the matter to constitutional court asking for an order compelling Zuma to reappear before the commission to answer questions.

Zondo said the law was binding on everyone indicating that it was not up to former president Zuma to excuse himself from the inquiry.

 

 

 

 

