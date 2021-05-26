Zuma’s special plea moved to 19 July

Johannesburg – Following Former President Jacob Zuma’s plea of not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering, earlier today, it has been decided that the former president’s special plea application will be argued on July 19.

Zuma’s pleading marked the beginning of the trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, where his plea for the recusal of senior prosecutor Billy Downer SC took centre stage.

Zuma’s new representative, Dali Mpofu SC, argued that Downer lacked independence and impartiality to deliver a fair trial.

Mpofu wanted the NPA representative to be removed from the case.

Mpofu argued that Downer’s support of a DA application for Zuma’s prosecution meant he was part of a political campaign to portray him as a corrupt leader.

He also accused Downer of conniving with journalists and leaking damaging information about the case.

“The first accused has been crying out to have his day in court; this is his first day in court. The accused is of the strong view that his right to a fair trial is at stake,” he said.

“The right to have a fair trial has absolutely nothing to do with the merits and demerits of the case. In truth, the current charges result from an active DA campaign hostile to me,” he added.

Mpofu said Downer believed that political and intelligence interference in the Zuma case was permissible.

Downer, who shook his head as Mpofu read out some of the claims against him, said the NPA plans to dispute the allegations made by Zuma.

Downer will not be involved in arguing the plea as his independence is in question. The NPA has appointed four advocates to deal with the special plea.

