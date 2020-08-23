Breaking News

Zweli Mkhize says SA is over the COVID-19 surge

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Fatalities due to COVID-19 continue to drop as the number of deaths reported today was 72. The total number of deaths since March this year is 13 059.

Of these deaths 11 were reported in Eastern Cape, 41 from Gauteng, 12 from Kwa Zulu Natal and eight from the Western Cape.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said the recovery rate was now at 83 percent, with 506 470 recoveries reported.


The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 609 773.

“We can say we are over the surge. The plateau has started. Western Cape it’s been two months. KZN is also now decreasing. That’s indicative of a promising time,” said Mkhize.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Fake Prophet Jay Israel, State Security Agent lover and ‘disappearing’ police cases

Self- Confessed false prophet Jay Israel has allegedly captured a female agent from State Security Agency (SSA), who is also his lover, to get...
Read more
Covid-19

DEADLY COVID-19 CLAIMS 144 MORE LIVES

Another 144 people died as a result of the COVID-19 yesterday. This brings the total number of deaths, since the start of the pandemic...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal