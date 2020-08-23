Zweli Mkhize says SA is over the COVID-19 surge

Fatalities due to COVID-19 continue to drop as the number of deaths reported today was 72. The total number of deaths since March this year is 13 059.

Of these deaths 11 were reported in Eastern Cape, 41 from Gauteng, 12 from Kwa Zulu Natal and eight from the Western Cape.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said the recovery rate was now at 83 percent, with 506 470 recoveries reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 609 773.

“We can say we are over the surge. The plateau has started. Western Cape it’s been two months. KZN is also now decreasing. That’s indicative of a promising time,” said Mkhize.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom