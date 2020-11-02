Absa scrutinising Danisa Baloyi’s bank account

Former Black Business Council (BBC), president Danisa Baloyi has been informed by Absa that her bank accounts were being scrutinised and the businesswoman fears it might be frozen or closed because she was identified as a politically exposed person through some of her alleged transactions.

Sunday World can reveal that Baloyi, who was in the news last year after money laundering and theft claims involving a R5.7 million donation by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), meant for the BBC, received a notification from Absa informing her that her accounts were being looked at for possible suspicious transactions early this year and was also told that the bank reserved its rights to close the accounts without explaining its decision to her.

Sunday World reported last week that FNB had closed the bank accounts of former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, and his siblings and they were advised to take up the matter with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Baloyi confirmed that she was in negotiations with Absa over its decision to monitor her account, but that it had not been frozen.

“I can’t say that they have, because it has not been concluded. We are still negotiating with them, so it has not been made final… If they do, you won’t [need to] call me because I would definitively call a press conference because I won’t take this lying down,” she said.

At the centre of the bank’s decision, according to two business people close to Baloyi, was the businesswoman’s transactions that the bank is allegedly questioning on claims that they are linked to one of South Africa’s former presidents.

Absa spokesperson Phumza Macanda said: “Please note we cannot discuss clients –former, current or prospective – due to strict rules around confidentiality.”

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni