Agricultural sector gets R70m boost

Agri SA, in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, launched two projects in Limpopo and Mpumalanga this week aimed at boosting the sector’s transformation efforts.

The two entities said the projects are the culmination of a joint initiative that seeks to foster greater collaboration to accelerate the inclusivity of the agricultural sector.

“Due in large measure to a lack of secure land tenure, a number of promising projects around the country have been unable to secure adequate funding for their operations.

“Agri Enterprises and the Motsepe Foundation have stepped into this gap, demonstrating the ability and the will of the agricultural sector to help realise the objectives of democratic South Africa,” Christo van der Rheede, the executive director of Agri SA, said.

“Due to legal and tax requirements and because of the commercial nature of these projects, the Motsepe Foundation facilitated about R70-million of funding for the first two projects through a company established by the Motsepe family.”

The first project will be in Mpumalanga and flows from the successful Greater Tenbosch land claim. “Three ventures have been established to cultivate cane on this land, which have suffered from a lack of funding to date. A crucial partner for this project has been consumer goods giant RCL Foods, which is currently the sole funder of the joint ventures,” Rheede said.

The second project involves Majeje Citrus. This project will be in partnership with the Majeje Traditional Authority, which occupies land still owned by the state.

“The first two projects of this initiative will create and maintain 1 541 jobs – and will impact on 5 705 livelihoods.”

