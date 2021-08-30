Akani is axed in battle for control of R6bn workers’ retirement fund

Johannesburg – The fight for control of the retirement fund for the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union has taken a new twist, with the fund’s board of trustees moving to terminate the administration services offered by Akani Fund Administrators.

Akani started managing the fund in August last year, following a judgment by judge J Vally of the Joburg High Court, which dismissed with costs the NBC Holdings application to hold on to the lucrative R6-billion Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) – which they had administered for the past two decades.

Sunday World has seen a letter dated August 10 from the chairperson of the CINPF, Ayanda Sithole, which gives notice to Akani that it had decided to terminate its services.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo