AngloGold Ashanti CEO resigns

Kelvin Dushnisky will step down as CEO of AngloGold Ashanti at the end of August, the company announced today.

The group’s chairman Sipho Pityana said Dushnisky will remain in Toronto, Canada to spend time with his family but will be available to assist the group with a smooth handover until 28 February 2021.

“I would like to thank Kelvin for his role in advancing our strategy, and wish him the very best for the future,” Pityana said.

“AngloGold Ashanti is well positioned to further improve returns for shareholders, through improved operational performance and our rigorous approach to capital allocation,” he added.

Christine Ramon, AngloGold Ashanti’s chief financial officer (CFO) will take over the role of CEO on an interim basis while the company searches for a new boss. Ian Kramer, currently Senior Vice President: Group Finance, will assume the role of CFO in the meantime.

Dushnisky said: “I’ve enjoyed the challenge of leading AngloGold Ashanti over these past two years, during which time we’ve made tremendous progress on many fronts, from safety, to effective capital deployment and streamlining the asset base, all while continuing to deliver strong returns.”

Kabelo Khumalo