Bidvest Group appoints a new independent non-executive director

Johannesburg- Motlanalo Glory Khumalo (Koko) has been appointed an independent non-executive director for the Bidvest Group Limited, effective from 03 January 2022.

Bidvest has a market cap of R63 billion on the JSE.

Koko is a Chartered Accountant, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Motlanalo Chartered Accountants and Auditors Incorporated.

Koko has also been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee, Risk Committee as well as the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee.

“The board welcomes Koko to Bidvest and looks forward to her contribution,” the Bidvest Group said in a statement.

