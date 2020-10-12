Black business disgruntled

In June, the government announced the roll-out of an extensive infrastructure
investment drive that would cover 55 projects across six sectors.
The programme is an attempt to kickstart an economy battered by COVID-19, as well as to address a history of chronic infrastructure underspending.
The Mooikloof project is one of the flagship projects in the more than R300-billion infrastructure built programme.
National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) secretary-general Steve Skhosana said the government has relegated black business to the peripheries of economic development.
“Nafcoc will not be surprised lo learn that the entire supply/value chain will also be reserved for white-owned companies that will be dictating terms and conditions including rates to black SMMEs, and manual labour jobs like brick layering and tiling are for exploited
illegal/undocumented foreigners,” Skhosana said.
Head of investment and infrastructure office in the Presidency Kgosientso Ramokgopa said transformation was at the top of government’s agenda.
“While this is private money [Mooikloof], we will place additional obligation on the developer to introduce new entrants into this space. The supply of the inputs [bricks, window frames, door frames, etc] must be procured from appropriately accredited black-affirmed industries so that we are able to capture the value chain,” Ramokgopa said.
“The second element is people who will be doing sub-contracting work. The first condition is that these need to be black sub-contractors and the rates must be market-related so that they [emerging contractors] grow.”
