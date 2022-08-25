Black coin designer seeks to uplift fellow creatives

Nene Mahlangu, the designer of two R2 coins, has launched a 16-lesson course, titled Introduction to Pricing Your Artwork.

The course, which was launched on 22 August, aims to reduce the number of talented visual artists struggling to grow their income due to a lack of entrepreneurial skills.

After noticing the gap between having creative talent and growing and sustaining a thriving visual art business, Mahlangu brought together her knowledge of sales, strategy, and practicing visual art into a course that can bridge the wide gap between theory and entrepreneurship within the industry.

Hosted by Green Mango, one of Mahlangu’s companies that aims to provide entrepreneurial resources to visual artists, Introduction to Pricing Your Artwork, is for —independent or gallery represented — visual artists who want to understand how to price their artwork without going the full route of a tertiary certification.

At the end of the course, visual artists gain the knowledge on how to price their artwork effectively and professionally to enable them to live off their art. They will learn about what they can do to increase the commercial value of their art.

Mahlangu made history by being the youngest woman to ever design two coins for South Africa in collaboration with the South African Mint. She went further to become the first person to put a black girl’s face on money to commemorate 25 years of democracy.

She made her international art fair debut by exhibiting her work at the Venice International Art Fair in 2020. She is also the Arts & Culture Trust, ImpACT award finalist for 2020 and was listed as one of the Mail and Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans in the same year.

She has participated in multiple local and international exhibitions as well as numerous brand collaborations. In 2022, while studying at Harvard Business School Online, she was announced as the lead visual artist for Black Coffee’s Ibiza residency, creating 23 artworks for the project, and was commissioned by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to create artwork at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

