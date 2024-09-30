BMF’s Vilakazi cleared on all charges

Black Management Forum (BMF) president Dr Sibongile Vilakazi has won a battle against her suspension after the decision was overturned following a disciplinary hearing convened by the organisation.

On February 6, the BMF sent a notice to Vilakazi that charges were formulated against her. The BMF claimed it had received a complaint against Vilakazi and that it had resolved to charge her following an investigation.

Vilakazi was charged with failing to conduct herself professionally and committing acts that conflict with the aims of the organisation.

“I received written representations/ heads of argument herein from the applicant (Vilakazi) on the 17th of April 2024 and from the Respondent (BMF) on the 26th of April 2024.

“Thereafter the parties agreed that the ruling must also deal with additional issues already identified above. The matter was as a result moved to the 28th of June 2024 for finalisation of the preliminary and/or interlocutory issues,” said Khumisi Kganare, who chaired the hearing held at Eric Mafuna House in Sandton on April11.

Kganare said that in terms of the evidence presented, about three meetings were held.

“The first meeting was called by the applicant; stalwarts were present in this meeting but there was not managing director at the time.

“The second meeting did not include the applicant and stalwarts, where the board resolved to suspend the applicant with immediate effect,” said Kganare. Kganare ruled the suspension as unlawful.

“The respondent (BMF) is in a position to convene a disciplinary hearing. I dealt with all processes that the respondent needs to follow before convening any further disciplinary hearing processes. The points in limine (at the threshold) succeed. The suspension against the applicant is unlawful. The hearing is dismissed,” Kganare ruled.

“I am very relieved that justice has prevailed. I am sad that the organisation had to go nine months without the president, and I wish our members and stakeholders will hold our as we navigate the way forwards towards rebuilding and renewing the BMF,” said Vilakazi on Friday.

In court papers filed by Vilakazi in February, she demanded that some board members such Thulani Mlangeni, Papama Mnqandi, Mosebetsi Dhladhla, Farah Stevens, Mpho Motsei, Mawela Ndlamlenze, Gabankitse Louw, Khanyo Ngwenya, Kutlwano Dikgwatlhe and the acting BMF president Lilly Moabi, be interdicted from working as directors of any other company.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content