FNB Connect CEO believes in inclusive management

It’s a long route from crime-infested Eldorado Park to the high echelons of one of the country largest and most popular banks.

But for Bradwin Roper, this is the reality he lives. At just 37 years, Roper is the CEO of FNB Connect, an internet service provider business operating as a business unit within FirstRand Bank group.

Last year, under Roper’s leadership, FNB Connect expanded the telecommunications solutions it offers by launching fibre-to-business products in partnership with ICT provider Vox.

Roper believes in an inclusive leadership management style and taking people on board. He says it is important for everyone in the organisation to know the real purpose of the organisation, and why you do what you do.

“I see my role as an inverted triangle with a simple job description; how can I remove as many obstacles for my teams to equip them to effectively manage our business and create magic for our clients. This is especially true when managing knowledge workers,” he says.

“I am also fiercely deliberate of the culture existing in any business I am accountable for. I aim for a highly inclusive culture; one where everyone matters, where everyone feels like they are adding tangible value and where we can also have fun. We give so much of our time to our work, so it’s important to me that it is joyful and inspiring.”

Besides Nelson Mandela, he takes inspiration from businessman and clean governance crusader Bonang Mohale.

“He [Mohale] inspires and reminds us all to ‘Lift as we Rise’ in a truly African manner. His bravery in his quest for progress, like a turtle does when sticking its neck out (risking it all) in speaking truth, is admirable.”

He rates Jim Collins’ Good to Great as an old favourite read. “He reminds us that good is the enemy of great. That success comes from many tiny incremental pushes in the right direction. His description of the best leaders is that they are fanatical about results, want the company to continue performing long after they are gone and remain humble is the best I have read.”

Roper has a chemical engineering degree from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Gordon Institute of Business Science.

He has been entrusted with several leadership roles within FNB over the years, including two years as CEO of FNB Lesotho. Before that he was CEO: sales and service contact centre.

With all the long hours he has invested in his career over the years, Roper says it is critical to live a balanced life with family at the centre of everything.

“Family is important to me, and I stress that anyone working for me should prioritise their needs over mine and work.

“As an example, I advocate for parents being present at their children’s critical events [they only come around once]. I start every meeting inviting all participants to check in from a head, heart and health perspective – which often requires tremendous bravery in being so vulnerable, but has helped build unbreakable trust, especially over the past three years which have been so trying.”

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author