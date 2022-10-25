Modise’s star keeps rising at Shoprite

For Maude Modise, her blood is the yellow and red of Shoprite. She is the general manager for enterprise and supplier development at Shoprite.

Modise, who grew up in Mabopane, Pretoria, was a Shoprite bursary recipient and obtained a BCom accounting degree at North West University, after which she joined Shoprite’s graduate programme as a trainee accountant in 2014.

Her roles have included financial manager at Shoprite’s distribution centre in Johannesburg and divisional financial manager for USave Gauteng.

Her current role saw her play a pivotal role in the recent launch of Shoprite Next Capital, a business division dedicated to capacitate and grow commercially-viable SMMEs to further the retailer’s continued efforts to give small suppliers access to the market.

She is also responsible for the group’s development of small and medium businesses to give them access to the market, increase local procurement and create jobs.

She says her leadership style has changed over the years.

“I am results driven, so even though I am a collaborative leader who listens to other people’s views and opinions to reach the best outcome, but sometimes being a leader requires unpopular decisions – decisions that are best for the business, its people and stakeholders.”

She says she regards Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Brenda Fassie as the most influential South Africans of all time.

“They refused to be bowed by the many challenges they faced, and their courageous defiance is still deeply inspirational today.”

She is currently listening to a lot of amapiano and Burna Boy, but her go-to music for any mood is Sam Smith.

She says the Shoprite Group provides many opportunities for growth, especially to those employees who yearn for growth. “I have risen through the ranks from trainee accountant to financial manager at Shoprite’s Distribution Centre in Gauteng and divisional financial Manager for Usave Gauteng before being promoted to my current position. There are various skills development and training courses and we’re always sharing knowledge, experience and best practices to strengthen the business.”

She loves being active and makes time for things like going to the gym because it also helps with “my well-being and mental health”.

