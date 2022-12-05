Thinking out of the box crucial

With over 20 years experience in agency, client services and eventing, Roxana Ravjee is a seasonal executive who has worked tirelessly to perfect her craft and ensure that her clients, who include Vodacom, Huawei, Diageo, among others, are always satisfied.

Her journey started at TCC where she showed potential to be a team leader. This gave birth to the Unusuals, the TCC’s event management arm of the organisation with Ravjee at the helm. Ravjee successfully built and maintained the events

division for TCC into a multi-million rand company.

Her role included full management of the business structure, reporting to Publicis Groupe exco, management of all financials and business targets.

In 2018, the Unusuals merged with In Real Life, the eventing leg of Publicis Groupe. Her role included full accountability and management for the business unit and its staff in the execution of all client campaigns.

In 2019, she returned home to TCC as part of the merger as managing director of Publicis Commerce. Ravjee has the ability of putting her clients first, always ensuring strong logistic skills and services that allow for 100% delivery, every time.

She also is the executive director for the Publicis Groupe Africa board and the chairman of the social and ethics committee at Publicis. In March, she will be leading Denstu SA as CEO and will be central in accelerating the building on the Denstu global vision of becoming a more connected organisation.

Q&A

What is your leadership style/how do you manage to get the best out of people?

I have never boxed myself into one leadership style. I believe in collaboration, transformational management, and empowerment. I am committed to ensuring every employee has a voice and should have the platform to voice it.

How do you groom future leaders in your organisation?

Mentorship, training, support and empowerment. I believe every employee aspires and as a leader it is key to work on a plan and guide them throughout the process, this includes having honest conversations with employees on what is working to guide them to their next level.

What is the most important skill to facilitate growth in an organisation?

Creativity and collaboration – a great idea can come from anywhere, removal of silos in business departments to leverage and learn from each other

Breakthrough future strategic thinking – thinking out of the box, even breaking the box, being brave to have ideas that will result in strong return on investment for clients and standing out from the crowd.

Who do you regard as the most influential South African?

There are many, so it is difficult to select one. People like Vuyani Jarani, who is spearheading and making affordable internet in underserviced areas a reality. Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers, who never gives up on South Africa, fighting every day to make South Africa a better place and finally human rights activist and humanitarian,

Eddie Ndopu, who won’t let his disability stop him from changing the world.

Which book has had the biggest impact on you and why?

Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom was my most recent read that impacted my thinking and relooked my purpose. It showcases the importance of life, living it and surrounding yourself with people who really matter. The key message to take for me is to have no regrets.

What do you do to unwind or recharge your batteries?

Family, friends, reading and a dose of crime documentary series. A good run or walk can give you clarity when you least expect it and my all-time favourite – cleaning, which is part of my obsessive-compulsive characteristic.

