Comair suspends their flights again

Local carrier operating Kulula and British Airways, Comair, has voluntarily suspended its flights starting from Wednesday.

Comair stated that this suspension was indefinitely, until they able to raise funds to operate again. .

The carrier further revealed that it is in business rescue and is trying to source funds.

The announcement was made late on Tuesday evening, informing passengers of cancelled flights and warning them not to go to airports unless they had alternative arrangements.

Comair also cancelled flights in March as it was suspended by the CAA for their operating licence.

Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding. If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our apologies for the inconveniencehttps://t.co/LE63ghF8KS — kulula (@kulula) June 1, 2022

