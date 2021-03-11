Sponsored: Conservative vs modern ways to get additional income

Johannesburg – People often need extra money to go on vacation, buy a new gadget or upgrade their look with new clothes.

Desires and needs are growing rapidly, prices are growing even faster, and income often does not keep pace with them.

When saving is not an option you can try to find an additional source of earnings.

The first suggestion you may be offered is to get a part-time job.

But usually, you don’t have time and energy to work extra hours, and actually, you don’t need to.

We live in the 21st century and the internet is full of efficient methods to monetize your free time without a second job. One of them is online trading.

Trading has become widely popular in recent years.

Everything you need is a laptop or mobile phone with an internet connection.

Besides, it is much more convenient than a second job for several reasons:

1. You have a free schedule. You can always combine trading with the main work, mastering your skill in your free time. You can choose the mode of the day and trade when it is convenient for you.

2. You can trade at home. There is no need to get up early in the morning and spend time and money commuting to work. You won’t stay in traffic jams, subsequently getting additional stress and negative emotions.

3. Trading basically means working for yourself. You have freedom without time frames and restrictions. You are your own boss and can do only whatever you need to.

4. You can trade from any place. It doesn’t matter if you’re trading at home, your local park, or somewhere in the other country. A device with a stable internet connection is everything you need.

If you still believe that trading is an occupation for serious guys with a big bag of money working on the broker exchanges, you may be pleasantly surprised. The entry-level is much lower today, so anyone can engage in trading.

A lot of people start their path with the Binomo trading platform and note its convenience and friendly approach to beginners. The platform offers accessible and clear trading mechanics. Your task is to analyze the price movements of an asset and predict whether the price will go up or down. If your forecast is correct you will get an extra income.

Besides, trading is not that expensive with Binomo. You can open a real account for $10 and make your first trades for only $1. It is a great choice for beginners as you won’t risk a lot of funds.

If you don’t know where to start – start with a demo on Binomo. Use a free demo account with $1000 to practice. Learn trading strategies and educational materials available on the platform. It will give you a better understanding of how trading works.

You can trade wherever you want. Being a modern financial product Binomo is available on all major platforms including iOS, Android, and computers via a web browser.

Sign up to Binomo or download a trading app to make trading your source of additional income.

Disclaimer: The financial operations may involve increased risk. Please evaluate all the financial risks and seek advice from an independent financial advisor before trading.

Sunday World

SUNDAY WORLD