Business

Construction of Medupi to be completed this financial year – DD Mabuza

By Nokuthula Zwane

Deputy President David Mabuza said today that Eskom will complete the construction Medupi power station this year, while Kusile is set to be completed by 2023.

Mabuza said while the system remains under pressure, government is confident that Eskom has put in place the necessary measures to keep the lights on.

“Eskom has to deal with cost overruns and defects affecting Kusile and Medupi power stations. We are advised by the leadership of Eskom that a great deal of progress has been made in effecting corrective technical modifications, which are required at Kusile and Medupi,” Mabuza said.

“Eskom has committed to completing Medupi and Kusile power stations by the revised dates of 2020 and 2023 respectively,” he added.

Medupi and Kusile, which will be among the largest coal power stations in the world when complete, have been beset cost overruns, delays and faults that have hamstrung their electricity output.

Author


Similar stories

Business

Black-owned Afrirent makes a play for the hospitality industry

  Black-owned investment group, Afrirent Holdings, has cast its eyes beyond the COVID-19 scourge and sealed a franchise agreement with Marriott International for a Protea...
Read more
Business

Vodacom appoints Sitho Mdlalose as interim CFO

  Telecommunications company Vodacom said today it had appointed Sitho Mdlalose as its interim chief financial officer with the incumbent Till Streichert set to step...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal