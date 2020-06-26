Deputy President David Mabuza said today that Eskom will complete the construction Medupi power station this year, while Kusile is set to be completed by 2023.

Mabuza said while the system remains under pressure, government is confident that Eskom has put in place the necessary measures to keep the lights on.

“Eskom has to deal with cost overruns and defects affecting Kusile and Medupi power stations. We are advised by the leadership of Eskom that a great deal of progress has been made in effecting corrective technical modifications, which are required at Kusile and Medupi,” Mabuza said.

“Eskom has committed to completing Medupi and Kusile power stations by the revised dates of 2020 and 2023 respectively,” he added.

Medupi and Kusile, which will be among the largest coal power stations in the world when complete, have been beset cost overruns, delays and faults that have hamstrung their electricity output.

Kabelo Khumalo