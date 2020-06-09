Business

Damning M&R report gathers dust

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo

Murray & Roberts (M&R) and other entities involved in the 2015 collapse of a temporary bridge on Grayston Drive are still to face justice despite a damning report by the Department of Labour, which recommended prosecution.

The Department of Labour’s report was submitted to the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) after four years of investigation in November last year.

The report has not been made public yet, but both the JDA and contractor M&R have publicly said they don’t agree with most of its findings.

Media reports have said the findings of the department’s report, especially those made against the main contractor, M&R, are damning, with the department having recommended prosecution of the entities involved.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane could not be drawn on when the prosecuting authority will make a decision on the matter.

“We can confirm as the NPA that we received the matter and allocated to one of our advocates. The matter is still under consideration,” Mjonondwane said.

M&R were awarded a contract to commence construction of the Grayston Drive pedestrian and cyclist structural bridge. Construction started in January 2015 and was still continuing when the incident occurred in October of the same year.

Two people died during the incident and 19 others were injured. M&R was appointed by the JDA to build the bridge.

Eduard Jardim, spokesperson for M&R, said: “The NPA has not been in contact with
Murray & Roberts since the final report was issued.”

JDA spokesperson Susan Monyai said the entity has lodged an internal appeal with the Department of Labour as required in terms of the rules of the department, but that the department on March 18 2020 indicated it will not consider the JDA’s appeal.

“As at 18 May 2020, the JDA, through its attorneys after receiving counsel’s opinion lodged an intention to appeal the matter with the Labour Court after the chief presiding inspector from the Department of Labour did not consider the JDA’s internal appeal,” Monyai said.

“Another letter was sent on 8 April 2020 requesting the chief presiding inspector to consider the substance of the JDA’s appeal, and to date that’s where we are in terms of the process that we are following.”

Author


Similar stories

Business

Not all PPE on the market are certified – SABS

  The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) said it was worried that numerous personal protective equipment (PPE) were being sold as ‘SABS Approved’, while...
Read more
Business

Meet one of SA’s youngest CEOs

  FNB Easy CEO, Philani Potwana, was always a man ahead of his time. He completed his matric at Mariazel High School, in the Eastern...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.