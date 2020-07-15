E-edition
Business

Deepa Sita takes over as Tiger Brands’ CFO

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Tiger Brands said today, it had appointed Deepa Sita as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director with effect from October this year.

The company said in a statement its audit committee is satisfied with the expertise and experience of Sita.

“Deepa is a Chartered Accountant and has an MBA (Cum Laude) from GIBS. Deepa started her career with Deloitte as a Trainee Accountant. In 2005, she joined Samsung Electronics as a Senior Finance Manager,” reads the statement.


“She has also served as the interim CEO for the Masscash division and is currently the Massmart Wholesale Vice President: Integration and Strategy, where she has played a pivotal role in the turnaround strategy of the business,” it added.

Tiger Brands, which is South Africa’s largest food company, has been without a permanent CFO since it promoted Noel Doyle to the role of CEO in February – Doyle had been the firm’s CFO since 2015.

Pamela Padayachee has been acting CFO of the group.

“The Board would like to express its appreciation for the professionalism and personal commitment of the Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ms Pamela Padayachee, who will continue in this role until 30 September 2020, after which she will assume a senior finance role in the Company,” the statement concluded.

