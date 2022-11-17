DF-SA launched to bring drinks industry together for change

The Drinks Federation of South Africa (DF-SA) was launched recently, bringing together for the first time the entire drinks industry.

The federation will serve as a platform for engagement with policymakers, regulators, the media, and community partners.

In a statement, the federation said it intends to make South Africa more prosperous and a safer place for producers of beer, wine and spirits. It will also address the illicit trade and promote market formalisation, among other things.

I has also fixed its sights on seeking to bring scale, the science behind behaviour change, and fresh insights to interventions on road safety, underage drinking, irresponsible drinking, and gender-based violence by collaborating with Aware.org.

Monhla Hlahla, DF-SA executive chairperson and senior advisor, said the drinks industry has been a part of this country’s history and will continue to play a significant role in socioeconomic growth and job creation.

“The timing of the federation post-Covid lockdown is opportune, as it begins the journey to showcase the industry as a force for good in our society and a reliable partner for government and key stakeholders to build a healthier, prosperous, more inclusive and humane society,” said Hlahla.

Gavin Pike, DF-SA board member, shared: “I am excited to contribute to this journey, whose outcomes will touch many households and society at large.

“South Africa’s future and our future are inseparable in today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities. We will get this right together. That’s where the Drinks Federation of South Africa will help us reset and chart a new course.”

CEO at DF-SA, Angela Russell, said their journey has no end, as there will always be challenges and opportunities.

“Our success will come when we meet the expectations of everyday South Africans to make their communities better through the jobs we bring, the societal changes we foster through metrics showing movement towards a more responsible drinking culture, and the standards by which we hold ourselves and others to account.”

