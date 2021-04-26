Dignity restored by NLC at Sehlagane Primary

Johannesburg – All human beings deserve respect.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has responded to this national emergency by allocating funding to give learners around the country the dignity they deserve.

The status of sanitation in rural schools, especially in provinces like the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, is well-documented.

Sehlagane Primary in Ga-Matamanyane in Moletjie village was one such school. As part of the funding process and to assess the impact of funding, monitoring and evaluation officials from the NLC paid a visit to the school for an assessment.

“Four ablution blocks consisting of four males and females toilets, respectively, were constructed,” according to the site visit report.

The funding benets the school as a beneficiary, and 540 secondary beneficiaries in the form of learners and teachers.

The project is cited as being complete and implemented in line with the grant agreement and without deviation.

In line with the NLC’s funding principles, monitoring and evaluation takes place for all funded projects to provide support and monitor progress in the implementation.

This was Sehlagane’s first interaction with NLC funding, and the school is now able to engage with the organisation to seek further opportunities for funding or assistance with raising funds themselves.

School governing body chairperson Simon Sethosa said: “We used to have pit toilets that our kids used to respond to the call of nature. They even used to go to the bushes, which was risky and dangerous.

“These toilets were not safe at all, and we used to feel sad about the situation. When the NLC came into the picture to assist us, we felt that the dignity of our kids had been restored. Today, our kids have the dignity and the privacy, all thanks to the NLC.

He continued: “We will also be grateful to have a new school building, as our kids are now a ending in mobile classes, after the old building was destroyed by the storm.

“The NLC is a responsible organisation that is taking care of the needs of those people who are [historically] disadvantaged.”

