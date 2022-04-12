Ditsogo gives mining feminine touch

Being at the helm of a male-dominated industry as a woman is challenging but at the same time inspiring, as depth and strength motivate you to do more.

These are the words of 40-year-old businesswoman Tebogo Mosito, who is the founder of Ditsogo Engineering and Mining, a company based in Rustenburg in North West.

Mosito studied human resources management at the University of the Witwatersrand. Mosito said that she always wanted to be in mining and had initially wanted to study geology. However, due to the limited space available at the time, she opted for HR.

After completing her studies, she worked for several companies before deciding to start her own company, Ditsogo, in 2015.

Ditsogo specialises in structural, mechanical, piping and plate work, as well as mechanical engineering.

Mosito said that it was not easy for her to start her business.

“I had my fair share of hardships when I started my business,” she said.

“The biggest challenge was the issue of raising capital for my business, and even though I had a passion for working in the mining and engineering sector, I did not have much experience. I had to get more information about the industry while working on accessing the market and understanding technical skills.”

Mosito said she believes gender transformation is needed as women are still undermined in male-dominated industries.

“As women, we need to push harder to get recognition as we are always undermined,” she said. “I am firm in decision-making and I am grateful to have the great support system of men I work with at Ditsogo.

“I always listen to these gentlemen who work at my company for guidance and wisdom. Through their solid support, Ditsogo is growing in a big way.”

Her company has created jobs for more than 50 people since its inception, including 35 contract workers in the area.

Her top clients include mines such as Impala Platinum, Anglo Platinum, Northam, Sibanye, Samancor, Bushveld Vametco Alloys, and Bakubung Platinum among others.

