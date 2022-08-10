DJ Zinhle’s jewellery store ERA joins forces with Uber Eats

Businesswoman and popular house DJ, Zinhle Jiyane, has teamed up with Uber Eats for her jewellery store ERA.

The partnership was launched on Tuesday as the store celebrated its 10th year in business. DJ Zinhle, who recently announced on her reality TV show that she has tied the knot to Black Motion’s DJ Morda, said through the partnership with Uber Eats, the customers will receive their purchases from watches, eyewear, jewellery and accessories on their doorstep.

“Quality, convenience and innovation are some of the key things for us when we think about our sales and retail experiences,” said DJ Zinhle.

“We always want to make sure that we give our ERA family the best accessories in the most accessible way, and working with Uber Eats will take this to a whole new level.

“Beyond the opportunity to increase our sales, as an Era girl myself I absolutely can’t wait to get my chokers delivered in under an hour straight to my doorstep.”

Head of New Verticals for Uber sub-Saharan Africa, Cikida Gcali-Mabusela, said it is important that women tap into platforms that allow them to expand their businesses.

“We are excited about the listing of ERA on our platform and we recognise the economic value women bring to society. It is our intention to enable an environment for them to thrive,” said Gcali-Mabusela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERA BY DJ ZINHLE (@erabydjzinhle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERA BY DJ ZINHLE (@erabydjzinhle)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author