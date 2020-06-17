Edcon to retrench 22 000 workers

Embattled retailer Edcon said today it had sent retrenchments notices to 22 000 of its staff, blaming power cuts, lack of binding offers to buy the business and COVID-19 as reasons.

Edcon, which owns brands such as Edgards and Jet, said it was in a dire financial position. The company is currently in business recue with Piers Marsden and Lance Shapiro overseeing the process to save the 90-year old company.

“The company’s financial position has recently become distressed due to the following;” “Poor sales, the recession in the South African economy exacerbated by frequent load-shedding disrupting purchasing patterns, and the advent of COVID-19 which resulted in the government implementing measures including the initial 45-day hard lockdown period which prohibited trading of non-essential products,” said Edcon.

Edcon was a successful retailer until US-based private equity firm Bain Capital got its hands on it in 2007, delisting Edcon from the JSE in a debt-financed R25 billion buyout.

Bain gave ownership of Edcon to creditors in 2016, in a debt-for-equity swap, that reduced Edcon’s debt burden to R6 billion from R26.7 billion.

Kabelo Khumalo