Entrepreneurs welcome appointment of Africa Trade Unit chair

Mpumalanga entrepreneurs are set to strike international trade deals following the appointment of one of their own, Mxolisi Mkhonto, as the new chairperson of the Africa Trade Unit.

This significant development promises to open new doors for local businesses, providing them with unprecedented opportunities to expand their reach beyond the borders of the province.

“We have been hearing all the talk about trade within the continent, but we had no idea where to begin,” said Robert Maunye, a livestock and crop farmer in Bushbuckridge.

“The news that a successful businessman from Mpumalanga now heads the Africa Trade Unit is helpful to us. We are confident that, having operated in the province, he understands the challenges and will facilitate our participation.”

Maunye is involved in helping young people lobby the government to rope them into the new marijuana harvesting and processing industry, especially given the availability of arable land in the Bohlabela region.

“For entrepreneurs across the province, this appointment is more than just a prestigious accolade.

“It represents a gateway to new markets and the possibility of forging lucrative international trade deals that can end the vicious poverty cycle we see in our villages and escalating unemployment in townships,” Maunye said.

Intra-Africa trade

The Africa Trade Unit, to which Mkhonto was appointed in July, is a key entity under the African Union, dedicated to fostering and enhancing trade across the continent in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Its mission is to facilitate intra-African trade by reducing barriers, harmonising regulations, and promoting the free movement of goods and services.

The Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (MEGA) hailed Mkhonto’s appointment, highlighting its potential to catalyse economic growth in the province.

“Mr Mkhonto’s leadership will undoubtedly bring about a new era of growth, collaboration, and prosperity,” said Andrew Bülter, the foreign trade promotion manager at MEGA.

“We are confident that the Africa Trade Unit will reach new heights in advancing intra-African trade and investment under his guidance.”

Mpumalanga’s strategic initiatives, such as the Maputo Development Corridor (MDC) and the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone (Nkomazi SEZ), provide a solid foundation for local businesses to capitalise on new opportunities.

Access to export markets

The MDC, a critical link between Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the Port of Maputo in Mozambique, offers unparalleled access to export markets in Southeast Africa, the Indian Ocean Rim, and Far East Asia.

Additionally, the Nkomazi SEZ in Komatipoort leverages its position along the MDC to provide seamless market access for exporters.

“This SEZ is a testament to our commitment to fostering a multi-sector base of operations, enhancing our province’s role in driving regional economic growth,” Bülter noted.

Mkhonto told Sunday World that small business owners, who often face barriers to accessing global markets, are particularly poised to benefit from the initiatives expected to be rolled out under his leadership.

“As the chairman, my objective is to facilitate trade and investment opportunities for small businesses across the African continent, including various states and provinces across the Mother Land,” Mkhonto stated.

“We need to bridge the gap that prevents small businesses from entering global markets and make it easier for them to export their products and services.”

Mkhonto’s vision includes addressing the challenges that entrepreneurs from rural provinces like Mpumalanga face, such as bureaucratic red tape and access to financing.

Creating a conducive environment

His plan to streamline trade processes and promote African products globally aligns with the needs of local business owners striving to expand their operations.

“We will prioritise sustainability in all our initiatives, ensuring that our efforts benefit not only businesses but also communities and the environment,” Mkhonto said.

This approach aims to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to thrive, fostering economic growth and job creation in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga’s borders with Swaziland, Mozambique, and Botswana offer unique trade opportunities for local businesses.

Swaziland presents potential in agricultural products and textile manufacturing, Mozambique in mining and energy, and Botswana in livestock and beef exportation.

“We do not have enough South Africans trading outside. Africa Trade will be teaching people how to do this,” he said.

