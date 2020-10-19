E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Business

NPA drops fraud and corruption charges against Hlaudi Motsoeneng

By Aubrey Mothombeni
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 14: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng leaves the CCMA offices after his hearing on June 14, 2018 in Johanneburg, South Africa. Motsoeneng maintained that the board of the public broadcaster did not have the authority to institute disciplinary proceedings against him. Only then Acting Group CEO James Aguma had the power to do so. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute fraud and corruption charges against former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his attorney Zola Majavu.

The case was opened by the special investigating unit (SIU) in March at the Brixton police station. In its affidavit, the law enforcement and investigative body claimed that Motsoeneng, with the assistance of Majavu, had defrauded the SABC of R100 000, which was later claimed by Majavu from the public broadcaster.

The statement shows that Motsoeneng had taken the money as a loan from Majavu’s law firm and Majavu included the R100 000 he advanced to Motsoeneng in his invoice to the SABC for payment.


But last week, the NPA decided not to prosecute the two, saying the case had no prospects of success as the allegations could not be substantiated.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that they declined to prosecute the case. “The prosecution was declined due to lack of evidence,” she said.

In an affidavit deposed by Motsoeneng in response to the fraud and corruption allegations, the former SABC COO explained the R100 000 loan from Majavu Incorporated was requested in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the SABC. The SABC had never repaid the R100 000 loan on his behalf as he had paid it back himself.

Motsoeneng said though his office had received the invoice and later forwarded it to finance for payment, he had not checked the content of the in-voice and what was charged, saying that his office merely forwarded the invoice.

The anomaly was picked up by the acting group CEO James Aguma. Motsoeneng said he duly corrected the matter and explained he had, in fact, taken the loan in his personal capacity.

“I was informed that the SABC would ask Majavu Incorporated to revise the invoice in order to remove the line item of R100 000. In my understanding, that is exactly what was done and I personally paid back the R100 000 … I did not expect it to be included in the invoice which was submitted to the SABC for payment of services rendered to me by Majavu Incorporated,” reads the affidavit.

Motsoeneng told Sunday World this week that he had asked for the loan to pay for school uniforms for primary school pupils and accommodation for numerous of university students whom he was sponsoring in the Free State.

“The SIU has been lying to parliament and [the standing committee on public accounts] about me, but they have never produced a single evidence to support their claims about me. They are playing a political game,” he said.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they were not aware of the NPA’s decision. He said there was an ongoing litigation by the investigative body against Motsoeneng to recover his personal legal fees.

 

Author


Similar stories

News

Msimanga’s accuser slams the DA

DA Gauteng MPL Nkele Molapo has accused the party of subjecting her to an “exit attack” before throwing her out of the organisation like...
Read more
Breaking News

Rosette blocks Lunga Ncwane’s marriage

By Theo Nyhaba Top businessman Lunga Ncwane’s planned marriage to new girlfriend Rethabile Lethoko is being bogged down by his estranged wife and supermodel Rosette...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal