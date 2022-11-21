IV therapy offers wellness cocktails and energy boost

The childhood dream of multi-faceted businesswoman Phuti Boshomane has come true as she presently juggles between three businesses, all focusing on health and beauty.

Over the years, Boshomane has established these businesses, including the recently launched The Myrtle Care, L’Mour Beauty and Spa.

Boshomane, 33, from Limpopo, says her intravenous (IV) therapy business, The Myrtle Care, was inspired by her busy life as she juggles motherhood, entrepreneurship and being a student. She says on most occasions she would experience a deterioration in her energy levels, but the IV treatment was helpful in giving her a boost.

“In today’s rushing world, where we grab and go most of the time, our bodies do not get all the nutrients they need. Add to that the fact that the way food and animals are being fed and grown and reared does not carry the same nutritional values as before. We need to be more original and organic and stop using artificial enhancers to grow our plant food and animals for meat,” explains Boshomane.

“IV drip therapy is an effective way to deliver nutrients, vitamins, and medications to the body because this technique bypasses the digestive system. Supplements are administered directly into the bloodstream, making nutrients available for immediate use. It is a trusted, quick and effective way to treat and immediately turn exhaustion into body energy. IV drips ensure 100% absorption for maximum effect. Because vitamins and medications are delivered directly to the cells, IV drips have the potential to impact and improve the function of a wide variety of body systems.”

She emphasised the benefits of the treatment; which include curing hangover symptoms, cleansing the body of toxins and free radicals, improving of mood and energy levels, slowing down signs of aging, and enhancing stamina and muscle recovery.

She says anyone from the age of 12 can take the IV treatment. “If anyone was under medical treatment, all they needed is a clearance form from the medical doctor.

“The health industry is highly regulated and, therefore, I had to follow a rigorous process in line with specific laws, rules and regulations. For example, I had to partner with medical doctors, professionals with medical background.”

The business operates on house calls while she’s in search of the best walk-in spots. Similarly, L’Mour Beauty and Salon operates the same way, but has a physical space in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, east of Joburg.

