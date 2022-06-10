ICASA chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng resigns

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa( ICASA) chairperson Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng has resigned.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said he would serve notice until July 15 to ensure a smooth handover and transition.

Ntshavheni said she was grateful for Modimoeng for his service to the regulator and the country that spanned over six years.

“It is under his leadership that the regulator successfully concluded one of the most critical milestones for the country, the auction of the high demand communications frequency spectrum,” said the Minister.

“I wish Dr Modimoeng well in his future endeavours,” concluded Minister Ntshavheni.

