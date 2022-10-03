Insure yourself when travelling

When we plan for a trip, whether locally or internationally, we focus on the “normal” stuff. That is booking flights, car rentals, hotels and activities we want to do.

However, we often forget one of the most important items: travel insurance. This is until we need it.

It is always a good idea to take up a travel insurance product. Many such products exist in the market. It is only a matter of shopping for a right product for your pocket and risk.

Most travel insurance products cover medical expenses and financial and other losses incurred while travelling. They also usually provide cover for emergency evacuation, personal accidents, trip cancellation, baggage loss and even death.

South Africa’s media has in recent days been carrying stories of our countrymen who died overseas and their families are now struggling financially to repatriate them.

This saw the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) advise citizens to take out travel insurance when going overseas.

This saw some people criticise government for being “uncaring”. This, however, is far from the truth. The fact is that it is an individual’s personal responsibility to ensure they are covered when travelling.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said it does not assist with financial costs when a local is abroad. “Consular services are of an advisory and non-financial nature,” he said.

If one has travel insurance and died overseas, one’s family may be able to claim the costs of the arrangements from this, depending on the cover. If you are covered, the insurance company will usually employ a local assistance firm who will do things like arrange an international undertaker.

It is always advisable that travel insurance should cover hospitalisation and related medical costs as well as a possible emergency evacuation.

This is so because nothing in life is guaranteed and medical costs abroad can be expensive compared to home.

In some instances medical treatment can be withheld by the foreign country if a person has no proof of funds or travel insurance.

The good thing is that some banks provide free travel insurance when you use your credit card to pay in full for your air, bus or train ticket.

Sanlam Reality answers some of your questions below:

What does travel insurance not usually cover?

In addition to pandemics, most travel insurance won’t cover search and rescue if things go wrong. They also exclude some high-risk activities such as those involving a parachute.

If you are more than 24 weeks pregnant, most insurance companies won’t pay for claims related to the pregnancy or childbirth while you are travelling. The risk to the mother and child is just too high.

As far as pre-existing conditions go, these are covered, but it depends on your age, your health, and how the condition is being managed.

What should travel insurance cover?

Doctor and hospital bills, in- and outpatient care and medical transportation are not covered, the product is not a medical aid and is only valid when you’re on a “leisure journey” and travelling solo, with your family and/or partner in a foreign destination.

If you need to come home for further treatment and you’re given the all-clear to travel, the insurance pays for your return trip to South Africa.

However, if you choose to continue your holiday and you need more treatment, the costs will have to come out of your own pocket.

