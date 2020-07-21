Business

Jeff Bezos’ wealth shoots off the roof

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on October 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, has seen his wealth surge to a mammoth $189.3 billion. This is after the stock of Amazon jumped 7.8% yesterday, adding $13 billion to Bezos’ wealth – the increase was the largest single-day increase in the history of Bloomberg’s eight-year-old Billionaires Index.

The 56-year-old founder of Amazon has seen his fortune swell $74 billion in 2020 despite the U.S. entering its worst economic downturn due to COVID-19.

He is now personally worth more than the market valuation of giants such as Nike and McDonald’s. Some reports have suggested that Bezos will be the world’s first dollar trillionaire.


Amazon is one of the few companies in history to reach a market capitalisation of $1 trillion.

Bezos first became a millionaire in 1997 after raising $54 million through Amazon’s listing on the stock exchange. He owns about 11.2% of Amazon.

Bezos also owns the Washington post – which he bought for $250 million in 2013.

Mackenzie Bezos, Jeff’s ex-wife, also gained $4.6 billion Monday. MacKenzie Bezos was married to Jeff Bezos, from 1993 to 2019. Their divorce made her the third-wealthiest woman in the world and one of the wealthiest people in the world. She owns about 4% of Amazon through her divorce settlement.

