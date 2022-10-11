Keeping track of services and products via data

A young man born in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, has built an innovative business empire to help other businesses flourish through technology.

Entrepreneur Talifhani Banks is the founder and CEO of Analytics Advertising, a data technology company that uses machine learning, software, data engineering and data science to influence decision-making in sales, marketing, business analysis and digital transformation.

Banks, 33, says he was inspired by how challenging it was for companies to store information and follow their products in the market. He saw a gap to provide services to various businesses as a way of helping them succeed.

The organisation also focuses on digital transformation for large and emerging enterprises, providing innovative and tailor-made solutions to help clients make wise data/information-driven decisions.

“We are a data technology company building digital solutions for large corporations, mining data, supplying internet and influencing decision-making from sales, marketing, cloud computing and digital transformation point of view.

“We also provide advertising solutions to those needing data-driven marketing. “Our key services are a combination of data science, management consulting, software development and market research.

“In any business, you need to understand the value of your products and services.

“In that sense one must keep in mind that tracking and visibility of the products and services are well recognised and easily traced.

“We are a company that helps others keep tabs on their products and the services they render.”

Established in 2017, the Midrand, north of Johannesburg-based company faced a huge challenge raising capital to maintain its expensive operations as Banks needed to get software and machinery to operate.

“We had no money to take the business to new frontiers, however, we had to rely on our own personal loans. It was difficult for us to get funding, but our resilience and passion helped us continue making strides and our clientele grew,” he said.

Banks is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur. He is the winner of the African Top Entrepreneur of 2022, Best Tech CEO in Africa as well as becoming five-time award winner in medium enterprise in the country.

The company employs 36 professionals operating in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, the United Arab Emirates, New York and Estonia.

Before he ventured into business, Banks, a BCom statistics graduate, worked for Massmart, Pick n Pay, Grohe and Autozone.

