Legwaila takes over from retired judge Ngoepe as tax ombudsman

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has appointed Professor Thabo Legwaila as acting tax ombudsman for three months.

Legwaila’s appointment follows the departure of former tax ombudsman Bernard Ngoepe whose term expired at the end of September. Ngoepe, the retired judge, served in the position for nine years following his appointment in 2013.

Legwaila’s tenure will run from October to January 2023.

The Treasury said in a statement that Godongwana is “truly grateful for the sterling work [that Ngoepe] has done in establishing the office of the tax ombud and steering it for nine years”.

Legwaila joined the office as CEO in April 2020.

“Minister Godongwana is confident that professor Legwaila will execute the responsibility of this position with diligence,” said the Treasury.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author