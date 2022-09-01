E-edition
Lerato Pule takes over as chief financial officer at Cell C

By Coceka Magubeni
Lerato Pule// IMAGE: Twitter

South African cellular network provider Cell C has appointed Lerato Pule as its new chief financial officer following the departure of Zaf Mahomed.

Pule takes over in her new position on Thursday after Mahomed stepped down on Wednesday to pursue new business opportunities.

A qualified chartered accountant by profession, Pule previously served in the same position for Telkom’s small- and medium-sized enterprise segment.

