Business

Media Company sues Mamodupi Mohlala and EAAB for R1.2 million

By Aubrey Mothombeni

The Estate Agency Affairs Board of South Africa (EAAB’s) CEO Mamodupi Mohlala, who is also on the SABC board, faces a R1.2 million lawsuit by a media company for alleged non-payment for services rendered and loss of profit.

Azania African Communications Group of AfrocoMedia launched a court application at the Joburg High Court last month indicating that Mohlala and the EAAB had breached their contract.

The court papers show that Azania African Communications was appointed to provide media consulting, research and investigations and to offer immediate intervention to prevent negative stories from being published about the EAAB in December last year.

The two parties agreed on a monthly retainer fee of R100 000 for 12 months. Azania African Communications said it was only paid R50 312.


Mohlala referred us to her attorney, Ntiyiso Mathebula who said they will defend the matter. Mathebula said the court process should be allowed to take its course.

