Man sentenced to eight years for defrauding lotteries commission

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has welcomed the sentencing of Christopher Tshivule after he scammed the commission of more than R1.5-million.

Tshivule was sentenced to eight years in jail for fraud by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Thursday

“Tshivule was convicted after ‘hijacking’ an existing non-profit organisation that serves the community of Bekkersdal, where he posed as its chairperson, and successfully applied for funding with the commission under the arts, culture and national heritage sector,” said the commission.

It added that it echoes the sentiments of the magistrate regarding the impact of white-collar crime and its effects on communities in need of upliftment.

The commission also urged the public to report all suspicious activity in relation to NLC.

