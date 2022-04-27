Manifesting money: it all starts in your mind

“Manifestation” is a concept that gained prominence in the early 2000s, when Rhonda Byrne’s best-selling book, The Secret, was released. The book spoke about the law of attraction, which is that positive thoughts bring positive outcomes.

While more than a decade has passed since the book (and subsequent movie) had the world abuzz, the word “manifest” seems to be popping up more than ever.

“Manifest health”, “manifest success”, even “manifest love” – but what about something even more tangible? Could we manifest money?

It is possible, but first it is vital to understand what “manifestation” really means.

It does not involve magic, is not an easy fix – nor is there some ethereal formula.

Manifesting means making your dreams or goals a reality by changing your mindset and taking concrete action that will result in their materialization. Hard work is integral to realizing your goals, but it is certainly not the only thing that is important.

Self-belief, clarity around your goals and strategic action are equally critical. Yes, you must put in the effort – but you also need to believe that you are worthy of financial success.

Below are the steps that will help you manifest money, bringing you more financial success.

Write it down

The first step to manifesting what you want is knowing what you want – and more importantly, why. Yes, we all want more money, but it’s important to be able to articulate exactly what this means to you. Do you want more money so that you can pay-off debt or buy a house? Maybe you’re seeking the financial security that you didn’t have in childhood. Once you have identified the what and the why, write it down.

Next, identify any limiting beliefs you might have around money. Perhaps deep down, you don’t believe that you’re worthy of financial success. Whatever these limiting beliefs might be, recognize them and jot down affirmations you can say aloud each day, which will help convince you that you are deserving of your dreams.

Move to manifest

Once you have identified what you want and why design a game plan. Consider creating a vision board – there are loads of free tools online, such as Pinterest and Canva. Visualize your money and what financial success looks like to you through images that resonate with what you aspire to achieve.

Next, identify the steps you need to take, which will set you on the path to financial success. Start small. There is truth in the saying “eat the elephant one bite at a time”. Set a small, easily achievable goal to build confidence in yourself.

For example, say your vision is to live comfortably on your income each month, leaving you with a bit extra to save. To do this you might need to pay off a loan. Start by working out how much you can afford to direct towards your loan every month, and then set up a debit order after payday so that the money leaves your account before you even see it.

Over time, you’ll learn to live without repayment. Once the loan is paid off you can direct that money – or a portion of it – to your savings. This is a small, positive action you can take in the direction of your goals, and it helps to develop your self-trust.

As you start to prove to yourself that you are capable of manifesting your dreams, more good is sure to follow.

I recommend Life Hacks – a free tool that guides, motivates and rewards you for taking everyday steps on your financial journey, which will help you manifest your financial goals.

A good start is to ensure that you protect what you have so that unexpected life events don’t set you back.

Gordon is the Client Engagement team lead at Metropolitan GetUp

